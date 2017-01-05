Police said an Edmonton man is believed to be responsible for nearly a dozen thefts reported in 2016.

Investigators said Jesse Brian Brandon, 34, was behind 10 thefts at a number of different places, such as churches, schools and recreation centres last year.

The most recent reported theft was at a south side recreational facility, where it’s alleged Brandon broke into or tampered with 66 dressing room lockers and stole laptops, purses, wallets, cell phones and credit cards – which led to a string of frauds.

Brandon is described as:

Caucasian male

About 183 cm (6’) tall

Slim build

He has a tattoo of the word ‘Gemini’ on the right side of his neck.

He’s also described as violent, and currently has 12 outstanding warrants for thefts and domestic violence-related incidents. Members of the public are warned to not approach Brandon, but to call police right away.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).