RCMP in St. Albert said they were trying to identify a suspect who allegedly made off with a carton of cigarettes in early December.

Police said on December 6, at about 9 p.m., officers were called to the Forest Convenience Store at 131 Forest Drive in St. Albert.

The clerk reported a man had entered the store and asked for a carton of “smokes”, but when she turned her back, the man took the carton and fled to a waiting vehicle.

The entire incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Light beard

Medium build

About 162.5 cm (5’4”) tall

RCMP said there is no description of the vehicle, or images of it.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or call local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).