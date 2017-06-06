Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a break and enter and aggravated assault in at a northeast home in early May.

Police said on Saturday, May 6, officers were called to a stabbing at a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 39 Street.

Reports indicated the home had been broken into, and a suspect confronted – it’s alleged he stabbed the male resident of the home; he was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

It’s believed the resident and suspect were not known to each other.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian or an olive skin tone

Between the ages of 35 and 42-years-old

He is between 172.5 cm (5’8”) and 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall

Slim build

Dark hair

The suspect has a ‘cauliflower ear’, consistent with someone who participates in boxing, wrestling or mixed martial arts.

Anyone with details that could help police identify the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).