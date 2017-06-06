Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police trying to identify suspect in break and enter, assault
EPS released a composite sketch of a male suspect believed to have been behind a break and enter and aggravated assault at a home in the area of 118 Ave. and 39 St. on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 3:41PM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a break and enter and aggravated assault in at a northeast home in early May.
Police said on Saturday, May 6, officers were called to a stabbing at a home in the area of 118 Avenue and 39 Street.
Reports indicated the home had been broken into, and a suspect confronted – it’s alleged he stabbed the male resident of the home; he was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.
It’s believed the resident and suspect were not known to each other.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian or an olive skin tone
- Between the ages of 35 and 42-years-old
- He is between 172.5 cm (5’8”) and 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall
- Slim build
- Dark hair
The suspect has a ‘cauliflower ear’, consistent with someone who participates in boxing, wrestling or mixed martial arts.
Anyone with details that could help police identify the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
