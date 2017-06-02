Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect vehicle, in connection to a May 13 hit and run collision.

On Saturday, May 13, at about 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the collision at a crosswalk on Kingsway Avenue and Tower Road.

When police arrived, firefighters were already on scene and treating a 19-year-old woman who had reportedly been hit. She was treated on the scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At last word, the woman was still in hospital in serious but stable condition. Police initially said she was 20-years-old, but later corrected her age to 19.

In the weeks since the collision, investigators have come across video footage from the area, and released stills of the vehicle believed to have been involved.

The vehicle has been described as a white four-door Chevrolet Trailblazer, in the model years between 2002 and 2005. The vehicle reportedly had tinted front windows, a roof rack and black trim on the bottom of both doors.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching that description to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).