Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in an early morning break-in in the city’s west end.

At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of 97 Avenue and 221 Street, after three male suspects broke into a home. Reports indicated the homeowner confronted the suspects. It’s alleged the suspects were armed, and produced a weapon, before fleeing the home in a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the three male suspects, and the vehicle they drove away in, is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).