Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police trying to identify suspects in early morning break in
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 5:36PM MDT
Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects in an early morning break-in in the city’s west end.
At about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of 97 Avenue and 221 Street, after three male suspects broke into a home. Reports indicated the homeowner confronted the suspects. It’s alleged the suspects were armed, and produced a weapon, before fleeing the home in a dark-coloured SUV.
Anyone with information that could help police identify the three male suspects, and the vehicle they drove away in, is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Court documents reveal custody battle before father, daughter found dead 1
- Police in Spruce Grove investigating so-called youth ‘fight club’ 1
- Charges laid after more than $200K fraudulently withdrawn from non-profit society
- Six arrested in separate drug investigations in Fort McMurray
- Two in hospital after crash south of Cooking Lake 1
- One man dead after weekend shooting in High Level
- ‘Tragic loss’: RCMP investigating after father, young daughter found dead 2
- Candle too close to curtain started duplex fire: Edmonton Fire Rescue
- Alberta government granted intervener status in pipeline judicial review 3
- Man charged in connection to home invasion, stabbing in St. Albert