Edmonton Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two vehicles of interest, in connection to a February, 2016 homicide.

Back on Sunday, February 21, at about 4:55 a.m., officers were called to a weapons complaint in the area of Chappelle Drive and Claxton – officers arrived to find William John Patterson, 37, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Patterson was treated and taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Since then, investigators have identified two vehicles of interest which were in the area at the time of the shooting, and they are looking for help from the public to identify the vehicles and the drivers.

The first vehicle is believed to be an older, white Mazda3, with a sunroof and a distinct type of tire: Continental ContiSportContact 5 SSR tires.

The second vehicle is described as a dark-coloured Chevrolet Malibu – it was driven into the Chappelle area and picked up a male from a home that was under construction at the time.

The male picked up from the home under construction has been described as a: middle-aged man in his mid-to-late 30s, with an olive skin tone, he’s about 183 cm (6’) tall with a slim build, at the time he was wearing white sneakers, blue jeans, a dark hoodie and a construction vest.

Homicide detectives also hope to speak with that individual as he is a person-of-interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police also released video showing the suspect vehicles: