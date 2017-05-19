Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police trying to track down suspect in clash with officers on U of A campus
Robert Brookes, 30, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 11:22AM MDT
Edmonton police said Friday that investigators were trying to track down a man wanted in connection to a late night altercation with officers at the University of Alberta.
Police said on Monday, May 15, at about 11:45 p.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the area of 85 Avenue and 112 Street. Two U of A Protective Services peace officers contacted police when they were pepper sprayed while arresting two people on outstanding provincial warrants.
EPS said a female was arrested on an outstanding bylaw warrant, and was released with a Promise to Appear.
The male suspect is believed to have pepper sprayed the officers, and was identified as Robert Brookes, 30. He fled on a bicycle.
Brookes is described as:
- Caucasian
- 180 cm (5’11”) tall
- 84 kg (185 lbs)
He was last seen wearing jeans, a black zip-up hoodie and a baseball cap.
Anyone with details on Brookes’ whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
