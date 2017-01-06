RCMP are asking for the public’s help to track down a woman wanted on a number of warrants.

The RCMP Edmonton Major Crimes Unit said Tamra Myrna Hardy, 29, was allegedly involved in an incident on April 24, 2015, on the Kikino Metis Settlement, south of Lac La Biche – as a result, she was charged with break and enter, robbery and manslaughter.

That matter is currently before the court.

On Friday, RCMP said Hardy was at large after failing to comply with conditions of her bail release.

Hardy is described as:

180 cm (5’11”) tall

107 kg (236 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

She has a number of tattoos: a cross in the web on her left hand, flowers and vines on her left forearm, a cross on her left upper arm and a tattoo on her neck.

It’s believed Hardy might be in the Edmonton-area.

Anyone with information on Hardy’s whereabouts is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-623-4012. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).