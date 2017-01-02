Edmonton police is looking for witnesses after a road rage incident allegedly left a man severely injured with stab wounds in northwest Edmonton on Saturday, December 17.

Officers responded to a call of an alleged road rage incident in the area of 75 Street and 78 Avenue at 11:40 p.m.

EMS treated the 37-year-old man on scene and transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, a grey or silver pickup truck, fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the road rage incident is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-45667. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.