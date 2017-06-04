Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Ponoka RCMP arrest sexual assault suspect
Mark Carr, 37, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement. Supplied.
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 2:19PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 4, 2017 5:59PM MDT
Ponoka RCMP have arrested the man they are accusing of sexual assault and forcible confinement Sunday afternoon.
Authorities searched the suspect’s home Saturday night, but he was not there.
Mark Carr, 37, was charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.
