Ponoka RCMP are searching for a man they are accusing of sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Authorities searched the suspect’s home Saturday night, but he was not there.

Mark Carr, 37, was charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Mounties said Carr should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.