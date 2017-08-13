Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for areas in west-central Alberta due to the ongoing British Columbia wildfires.

The air quality statement is in effect for Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Hinton, Grande Cache, Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, and Swan Hills.

“Smoke from forest fires has moved into west-central Alberta this afternoon,” Environment Canada said. “Poor air quality and reduced visibility will result from the smoke. Smoke is expected to clear out by late this evening.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

Crazy the difference in one day saw it in Banff but actually can smell and see the smoke from forest fires here today in grande Prairie pic.twitter.com/YfmBqaodeR — simon knight (@Nomis36Simon) August 13, 2017