Officials with the Alberta government, and the City of Leduc released preliminary designs for a new interchange on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway at 65 Avenue in Leduc.

The plan is to change the existing flyover north of 65 Avenue, to create a second entrance to the Edmonton International Airport and a new mall near the airport that is currently under construction.

The province said Friday that detailed designs will cost $3.6 million, and that cost will be shared by the Alberta government, the City of Leduc and the Edmonton International Airport. Each is expected to contribute $1.2 million.

Officials said the province is working to select an engineering consultant for the project.

The design process is expected to take two years to complete; it isn’t clear how long it would take to complete the interchange.