Preliminary design for new Leduc interchange on QE2 released
The Alberta government released preliminary designs for an interchange on the QE2 at 65 Ave. in Leduc on Friday, June 9, 2017.
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 12:57PM MDT
Officials with the Alberta government, and the City of Leduc released preliminary designs for a new interchange on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway at 65 Avenue in Leduc.
The plan is to change the existing flyover north of 65 Avenue, to create a second entrance to the Edmonton International Airport and a new mall near the airport that is currently under construction.
The province said Friday that detailed designs will cost $3.6 million, and that cost will be shared by the Alberta government, the City of Leduc and the Edmonton International Airport. Each is expected to contribute $1.2 million.
Officials said the province is working to select an engineering consultant for the project.
The design process is expected to take two years to complete; it isn’t clear how long it would take to complete the interchange.
