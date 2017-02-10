Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced Friday that she will be travelling to Washington, D.C. at the end of February.

Few details on Notley’s trip were released Friday – but it’s expected she will talk trade.

On Friday, Notley met with more than a dozen representatives from Alberta’s oil and gas sector, where they talked about what the premier’s key message should be south of the border.

In a news conference Friday afternoon in Calgary, Notley said one message will be the $100 billion in trade between Alberta and the United States, and the importance to their economy.

“Probably the best way to do this is to get in front of as many people as we can,” Notley said. “To describe how much the relationship with Canadian business actually benefits American business.”

Notley is scheduled to travel to the U.S. after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to D.C. Monday – where Trudeau will have his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump.

After Notley’s meeting with oil and gas executives Friday, Notley met with leaders in the agricultural and agri-food industries.

Before her trip, she has two more meetings planned with forestry and manufacturing industry representatives.

It’s not clear if Notley will meet with officials from Trump’s administration, politicians, or the private sector – or who from the Alberta government will be joining her. More details are expected in the coming weeks.

With files from Bill Fortier