

Nahremnan Issa





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rolled into Edmonton Saturday morning, looking to promote the Canada Child Benefit tax. Instead, he was greeted by protesters, upset with the government’s decision to move an immigration facility from Vegreville to Edmonton.

Dozens of people came out, some carrying signs saying “Respect Vegreville”, others chanting “Our family matters”. They were hoping to get inside the Telus World of Science, where Trudeau was holding his media avail.

It’s been more than six months since residents say they were blindsided with the news the Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Case Processing Centre in Vegreville was going to be relocated to Edmonton. The centre has been in the town of six-thousand people for more than two decades, employing more than two hundred people.

“Absolutely every area of our town is going to be impacted by this,” said Scott Dixon, a Vegreville resident. “I don't think there's a single group in town that doesn't have somebody that's a member of the Case Processing Centre on their staff. It’s such a large employer.”

Sharon Stubbs, MP for Lakeland, was among the group of protesters. She says the federal government’s decision to move the centre will actually cost tax payers millions.

“For context, removing 280 jobs from Vegreville is the same as cutting 55 thousand jobs from Edmonton,” states Stubbs,

For months, the case for the move has been cost savings, but earlier this week, during Question Period, that notion was challenged.

Stubbs not mincing words, saying “the facts reveal this cold-hearted decision will actually cost tax payers millions.”

This forced the Liberals to take a different approach.

“The decisions relate to expanding the capacity of the immigration system in Alberta,” said Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. “It's about growth. That's the issue at stake here.

For Dixon, who owns a business in Vegreville, he refuses to believe the extra 32 positions in the Edmonton office are enough to offset the strain on his town.

As for the protesters, Trudeau hears them and their pleas, but isn’t changing plans. The facility will be moved by the end of next year.

“We are moving forward in a way that works with the community to minimize the impacts of this transition,“ says Trudeau. “Which we know is difficult.”

Vegreville is 100 kilometres from Edmonton.

With files from Jeremy Thompson