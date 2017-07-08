Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pro-public breastfeeding campaign launches in Edmonton
The "Yes, you can breastfeed here" billboard campaign launched in Edmonton on Saturday, July 8, 2017.
Published Saturday, July 8, 2017 2:48PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 8, 2017 5:38PM MDT
An Edmonton committee is trying to put an end to discrimination against breastfeeding in public.
The Breastfeeding Action Committee of Edmonton (BACE) launched its Breastfeeding Friendly Edmonton education campaign with a number of “Yes, you can breastfeed here” billboards across the city.
“Families need our public spaces to be safe and welcoming for breastfeeding,” BACE president Krystina Langston said. “The general public, retail and facility managers and staff and volunteers all need to support breastfeeding in public and know that asking a breastfeeding family to move or cover could be a violation of rights.”
Reche Watson, one of the billboard models, told CTV News she’s among the women who have been discriminated against for feeding their baby in public.
“I personally had been discriminated against for breastfeeding my little guy when he was one week old at the airport,” she said. “You shouldn't be discriminated against no matter how you choose to feed your baby.”
For more information about the breastfeeding committee, click here.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Mother allegedly leaves child in hot vehicle in west Edmonton, faces charges
- ‘The vehicle is not a babysitter’: EPS renew warning after baby rescued 1
- Family identifies couple killed in west Edmonton collision
- Pro-public breastfeeding campaign launches in Edmonton
- Fort McMurray Mountie throws first pitch at Blue Jays game
- Power outage in central Edmonton blamed on equipment failure
- Popular off-leash park to be sprayed, city trying to gain upper hand on noxious weed 1
- EPS back at northeast apartment suite over possible assault 1
- From an Alberta farm to space: the journey of Joshua Kutryk 1
- Pedestrian dead after being hit by car overnight