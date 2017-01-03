The city said property assessments were being mailed this week, and said property values had decreased in the city – officials blame the slow economy for the drop.

Assessments show how much property owners will have to pay for property taxes in 2017.

This year, the property value of the average single family home (valued at $397,000) is going down in value by 2.7 percent – the first time values have gone down since 2012.

However, there are increases in some areas, especially inner city neighbourhoods such as McDougall and Boyle Street – officials said the increase is not because of the new downtown arena.

“When you look at a longer term period, like over five years, some up and some down,” Rod Risling with the City of Edmonton said. “I think it’s important to look at the longer term average.”

The arena has had an impact on commercial properties – officials said commercial and industrial properties have decreased by 4.9 percent.

Officials said that decrease is due to a spike in the number of vacant offices in downtown Edmonton, and that is driving down prices.

Once property owners receive their assessments, they have until March 13 to file a formal complaint. City officials urge property owners with questions to call 311 first.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith