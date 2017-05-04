The Government of Alberta proposed a legislation to highlight trustworthy home builders and protect consumers.

With the new changes, the Home Buyer Protection Act would create a licensing program to differentiate legitimate builders from bad ones.

“When Albertans buy a new home, they’re making one of the biggest investments they’ll ever make,” Municipal Affairs Minister Shaye Anderson said. “We want to make sure that Albertans are protected when they make these investments so they don’t have to worry, and so they know their home was built by one of the many qualified, skilled builders in Alberta.”

There are currently no minimum qualifications to be a builder in Alberta. If this bill passes, builders would have to maintain an active license to build new homes, show construction knowledge and be in good financial standing.

“We’ll be looking at their past and looking at their financials, making sure that there’s nothing in their past that’s been hidden. When we talk about these fly-by-night companies, in the past where people have come in and preyed on people in say Slave Lake or the floods or Fort McMurray, and they’ve come in a preyed on vulnerable people and shelled companies – we don’t want that. We want to make sure that Albertans are protected.”

An online registry would also be created with a list of licensed builders to help people to looking to buy a home choose a reputable contractor.

The government said more than 1,200 Albertans completed a survey where 78 per cent of respondents supported the licensing program.