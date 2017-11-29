Education Minister David Eggen announced plans Wednesday for two new schools under the Edmonton Catholic School District.

Eggen rolled out plans for a new elementary school in southwest Edmonton, in the Orchards at Ellerslie. The province said the school would have space for 600 students, and will address enrollment pressure in the area.

The province also released plans to start design work on a new high school completion centre in Lewis Farms, with a focus on students in fourth and fifth high school years – where students can upgrade marks and earn credits to graduate. That new school will provide 350 student spaces.

The province granted approval to move forward on the design of the new high school, to make sure it aligns with planning for the City of Edmonton’s Lewis Farms recreation centre and park, which will be built at the same location.