The Government of Alberta is apologizing to a northern Alberta Metis community after Fish and Wildlife officers seized about 25 whitefish on Friday.

Fish and Wildlife received a call on Thursday about an illegal fishing net in Christina Lake near Conklin — located about 350 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. A day later, investigators could not find the net, but located a camp where approximately 30 Metis people where in the process of smoking about 25 whitefish.

Officers confiscated the fish and two people were issued appearance notices for fishing without a license.

“This was an unfortunate circumstance. I understand there may have been some issues with the licensing, but I think this situation could have been avoided,” Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan, who attended the camp last week, said in a press release. “I commit that we will take steps to ensure this doesn't happen again.”

The government will work with the Metis community to ensure members have fishing licenses.