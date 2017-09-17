Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Province apologizes to Metis community after wildlife officers seize fish near Conklin
Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan is sworn in as a new cabinet minister in Edmonton Alta, on February 2, 2016. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)
Published Sunday, September 17, 2017 10:51AM MDT
The Government of Alberta is apologizing to a northern Alberta Metis community after Fish and Wildlife officers seized about 25 whitefish on Friday.
Fish and Wildlife received a call on Thursday about an illegal fishing net in Christina Lake near Conklin — located about 350 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. A day later, investigators could not find the net, but located a camp where approximately 30 Metis people where in the process of smoking about 25 whitefish.
Officers confiscated the fish and two people were issued appearance notices for fishing without a license.
“This was an unfortunate circumstance. I understand there may have been some issues with the licensing, but I think this situation could have been avoided,” Indigenous Relations Minister Richard Feehan, who attended the camp last week, said in a press release. “I commit that we will take steps to ensure this doesn't happen again.”
The government will work with the Metis community to ensure members have fishing licenses.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement