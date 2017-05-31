Officials with the Alberta government announced plans for a new commission, with a focus on combating the opioid crisis in the province.

Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne announced Wednesday that the provincial government had established a dedicated commission to help fight the growing opioid crisis in Alberta.

“A new regulation created under the public health act allows us to take additional aggressive actions to help Albertans access treatment more quickly and provide more opportunities for harm reduction services,” Payne said.

The province said, under the new regulation, the Minister of Health will get a more complete picture of information related to the opioid crisis from health officials.

The commission will be tasked with developing a proposed $30 million budget to combat the crisis.

In the first quarter of 2017, there were 113 deaths from fentanyl in Alberta. A 61 percent increase compared to 2016.

“These aren’t statistics; these are people dying every day in Alberta,” Dr. Karen Grimsrud, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Wednesday. “Albertans from all walks of life are at risk from overdoses whether it be for recreational use, or chronic opioid use, or a misuse of prescription medication.”

Back in March, the federal government provided $6 million to support the provinces work in the fight against opioid-related deaths.

In British Columbia, the overdose crisis is considered a public health emergency, but Alberta hasn’t upgraded the threat. In B.C. now, officials can receive overdose statistics, details that are usually protected by privacy laws.

The Alberta government said it already has the power to report overdose data.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow