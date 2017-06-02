Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Province launches survey on legalization of cannabis
Published Friday, June 2, 2017 11:02AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 2, 2017 11:46AM MDT
The Alberta government launched a survey Friday to gather feedback from Albertans on how the province adapts to cannabis legalization.
In a news conference Friday, Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley launched the online survey, and a website containing details on how the province would adapt to proposed federal legislation to legalize cannabis in Canada.
It’s hoped the survey would gather input from Albertans on buying cannabis, the use of cannabis in public, setting a legal age for cannabis use, and feedback on economic implications.
“I encourage everyone to share their views on this issue as we develop a Cannabis Framework that works for our province,” Ganley said in a statement. “Feedback from Albertans is an important part of the process.
“Our priorities are to keep profits away from criminals, keep cannabis out of the hands of children and protect Alberta’s roads and workplaces.”
The federal government has proposed legalizing cannabis by July 2018. The province said the proposed legislation would legalize, regulate and restrict access to cannabis.
Meanwhile, the province will also conduct meetings with stakeholders, and surveys at public events in Alberta.
Input gathered from the online survey, meetings and events will be used to form a framework to outline the province’s proposed next steps in approaching cannabis legalization.
