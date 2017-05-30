The Government of Alberta has proposed a new bill to improve accountability and transparency during the child fatality review process.

Under the Child Protection and Accountability Act, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate (OCYA) would investigate the death of every person under 20 years of age who also received child-intervention services within two years of their death.

The government promised this bill would improve how they learn from tragedies and avoid delays to instead focus on solutions and effective recommendations.

“When our society takes responsibility for the safety of a child by bringing them into care, it is up to us to ensure they have every opportunity for a happy childhood and a bright future,” Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee said. “When heartbreaking tragedies happen, Albertans are right to expect their government will take a hard, honest look at the system and what may have gone wrong. If passed, this legislation would help us learn from these losses so we could quickly adapt and strengthen our supports, and do everything we could to prevent similar tragedies.”

The province’s plan to improve accountability under the bill involves the OCYA reporting to the legislature every six months with a status on all reviews, and completing reviews within 12 months of notification of a child’s death. Delays would have to be reported to the legislature committee.

The OCYA also must notify and involve all appropriate parties, including family, during the process, and consult with cultural experts – such as Indigenous advisers – when working on specific cases.