Alberta Education is looking to put together a council made up of more than two dozen Alberta students to work alongside Education Minister David Eggen and his staff.

Officials said about 32 students will be selected for the council, which will meet with the Minister of Education and officials with Alberta Education during the 2017-18 school year.

Students in junior and senior high are welcome to apply – officials said students will be able to provide input on education initiatives and build positive relationships.

“We have so many issues, I mean around curriculum,” Eggen said Monday. “We want to talk about programming for high schools and junior high school students as well.

“[We’re] looking for ways by which to make their experience more effective.”

Details on how to apply can be found online – the deadline for applications is May 5, 2017.