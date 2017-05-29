The provincial government is spending more than 100 million dollars to provide clean water and treatment facilities in rural Alberta.

Through the Water for Life and the Alberta Municipal Water/Wastewater Partnership grant programs, the province will spend $131 million on 29 projects across the province, the government said through a press release. The investment is expected to create 900 jobs.

A $37 million grant will fund the construction of a wastewater line from Sylvan Lake to Red Deer expected to be complete in 2020.

“We’ve seen great support, understanding and patience from our residents, while we’ve worked toward connecting to the Red Deer Regional Wastewater System,” Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre said.

Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission chair Thom Jewell said the project will eliminate the threat of water bans.

Other projects will be built in the Cardston-Taber-Warner constituency of Milk River and the Peace River constituency of Dixonville, the Government of Alberta said.