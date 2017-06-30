The Oilers Entertainment Group announced Friday that Dave Semenko, who died this week after a short battle with cancer, would be remembered in a public memorial July 6.

Officials said the Semenko Family and the Oilers would host the event, set to take place Thursday, July 6 at 2 p.m.

At the celebration of life, Semenko’s family, friends and former teammates would share memories of the beloved former player.

The news came a day after the team announced Semenko had lost a short battle with cancer that week. He was 59-years-old.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Semenko joined the Oilers in their 1977-78 World Hockey Association season, and stayed in Edmonton until he was traded to Hartford in December, 1986. He helped Edmonton win its first two Stanley Cups in 1984 and 1985.

The event will be open to the public, and is free-of-charge, but those wishing to attend will require a ticket. Tickets will be made available Saturday through Ticketmaster starting July 1 at 10 a.m., with a four seat limit.

Doors for the event will open at noon on Thursday.