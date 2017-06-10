Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Jasper National Park and two other west-central areas Saturday morning.

Jasper is expected to receive 10 to 20 millimetres of rain Saturday, while the Nordegg and Rocky Mountain House region will get five to 10 millimetres, according to Environment Canada.

“A weather disturbance over western Alberta will continue to produce rain over those regions,” the Environment Canada website read. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”