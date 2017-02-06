

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





Leduc RCMP arrested and charged two men, one of Leduc and one of Edmonton, in two separate cases of drug trafficking on February 2.

Ashley Veinotte, 37, of Leduc is facing multiple drug related charges, including trafficking cocaine, as well as failing to comply with release conditions. Veinotte has a previous history of drug trafficking, and was out on bail at the time of his arrest.

While executing a search warrant police discovered a large amount of cocaine, valuing around $7000, as well as cash and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Veinotte is currently in police custody and awaiting a court appearance.

Sheldon Olson, 34, of Edmonton was also arrested on Friday in a separate trafficking incident. Olson is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

During Olson’s arrest police discovered about $1600 worth of cocaine as well as a large amount of cash.

Olson is currently out on bail, pending his court appearance.