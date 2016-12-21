RCMP in Red Deer said Wednesday that a woman was taken into custody that morning for impaired driving, following a low-speed collision.

Police said the collision took place in the area of 54 Street and 64 Avenue just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A Peace Officer was in the area, and quickly responded to the crash, which took place at low speed and didn’t result in any injuries.

Traffic was impacted briefly, but an RCMP investigation determined the driver had a blood alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested, and is expected to face impaired driving charges. Her name has not been released as the charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.