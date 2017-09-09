Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP attempt to pull over impaired driver ends in collision in Edmonton
EPS and RCMP are investigating after an impaired driver collided with another vehicle in north Edmonton Friday night.
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 3:21PM MDT
An impaired driver is in RCMP custody after colliding with another vehicle in Edmonton Friday night.
The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Yellowhead and Victoria Trail around 10:30 p.m. after RCMP officers attempted to pull over an impaired driver, Edmonton police said.
Mounties are investigating the alleged impaired driving, and EPS are investigating the actual crash.
There were non-life threatening injuries suffered in the collision, EPS said.
