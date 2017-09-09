An impaired driver is in RCMP custody after colliding with another vehicle in Edmonton Friday night.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Yellowhead and Victoria Trail around 10:30 p.m. after RCMP officers attempted to pull over an impaired driver, Edmonton police said.

Mounties are investigating the alleged impaired driving, and EPS are investigating the actual crash.

There were non-life threatening injuries suffered in the collision, EPS said.