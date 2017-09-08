Police in Cold Lake said Friday that the death of a toddler, who was taken to an area hospital at the end of August, had been deemed to be homicide.

Cold Lake RCMP said 16-month-old Veronica Poitras was brought to the hospital in Cold Lake by family on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

Police were notified at about 7 p.m. that evening.

The little girl was later transported to hospital in Edmonton for treatment, but she was taken off life support three days later, she was pronounced dead on August 29.

Investigators are asking anyone with details on this case to call Cold Lake RCMP, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).