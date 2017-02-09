Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP charge two in connection to counterfeit currency investigation
Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 4:43PM MST
Sylvan Lake RCMP executed a search warrant in Ryders Ridge that led to two arrests and the seizing of counterfeit currency and production materials.
A police investigation over counterfeit production and weapons offenses prompted RCMP to execute a search warrant on February 7.
Police seized counterfeit currency, printers and other material used in the production of counterfeit currency.
Bradley James Mulder, 44, was arrested and charged with possessing counterfeit currency and possession of a restricted weapon and Nicole Armstrong, 32, was arrested and charged with several Criminal Code offences relating to the possession and production of counterfeit currency, identity theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
Both have been released and have court date set – Mulder and Armstrong must appear at the Provincial Court of Alberta in Red Deer on February 24 and March 3, respectively.
A charge of uttering counterfeit money was also laid in connection to an incident in Stettler on January 11; Armstrong is scheduled to appear in court in Stettler on March 9.
