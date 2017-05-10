

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





A Fort Saskatchewan man is charged with sexual assault after allegedly providing liquor to two females in exchange for sexual favours.

The investigation started in early April after police received a complaint over the allegations.

Jordan Disu, a 21-year-old male from Fort Saskatchewan is facing two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 1 but is released on conditions until then.

RCMP highlighted the importance of teens to look out for each other in times they don’t feel safe.

“If a situation doesn’t feel completely right, trust your instincts and remove yourself from the situation,” said Staff Sergeant Mike McCauley of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP.

He also encourages parents to keep having these conversations with their teenagers.

Disu is scheduled to appear in court on June 1 but is released on conditions until then, he has been released from custody.