Days after human remains were found west of Edmonton, police released the identity of the deceased, and asked for the public’s help to determine what happened in the days leading up to his death.

On December 26, officers with Stony Plain RCMP were called to the area of Sundance Road on the Paul Band First Nation, where human remains were found.

Days later, on Wednesday, December 28, RCMP identified the deceased as Christian Sidney Mark Grayhorseman, 20, of the Edmonton area.

Police are investigating Grayhorseman’s death as a homicide – and are looking to speak with anyone who has information on his activities and whereabouts in the days before his death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, December 29, 2016.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).