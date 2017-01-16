Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP in N. Alta. investigate damage at oilfield site
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 6:49PM MST
Police in northern Alberta are investigating, after mischief at an oilfield site caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages over the weekend.
Beaverlodge RCMP said officers received reports of mischief at a pipeline located north of Hythe, Alberta on Sunday, January 15.
Damage to the pipeline has been estimated to about $500,000 to $700,000.
The investigation continues.
