Police in central Alberta are investigating after a traffic collision prompted a teenage boy to be rushed to hospital Thursday morning.

Red Deer RCMP said officers were called to the area of Davison Drive and 50 Street just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said a 16-year-old male cyclist was hit by an eastbound SUV, as he rode through a crosswalk.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries, and RCMP were investigating the crash.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of 50 Street was essentially stopped while police investigated, RCMP said all possible factors are being investigated.

The roadway was cleared before 10 a.m.