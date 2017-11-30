Police in St. Paul are trying to identify two suspects who reportedly tried to offer candy to children.

RCMP said on November 23, two children who were walking home from school between 3 and 3:45 p.m. were approached by a male driving a car on Lakeshore Drive.

The man allegedly rolled down his window and asked if the children wanted some candy, then drove away when they didn’t answer. The children told their parents what had happened, and police were contacted a short time later.

Police started an investigation, but couldn’t find the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle is described as:

Caucasian

Possibly 50-years-old

No facial hair

There was a male passenger in the vehicle as well, and he did not speak to the children, he is described as possibly the same age as the driver, and was wearing a baseball cap at the time.

The vehicle was described as a larger, white, four door car that had dirt on it.

Anyone with details that could help police in their investigation is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).