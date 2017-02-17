

Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton





A Grande Prairie man, 55, is recovering in hospital after a carbon pipe fell off the back of a truck, broke through his windshield, and struck him in the shoulder.

The man was driving north of Gold Creek on Highway 40 around 7:30 a.m. on February 16, when the pipe fell off the back of an oncoming truck. The pipe was a Schedule 40 carbon pipe, about 91 cm (3 ft) long and 8 cm (3 in) thick.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Grande Prairie with non-life threatening injuries.

The oncoming vehicle is described as a red Dodge 1 tonne truck with a flat bed, the vehicle may have been carrying welding equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).