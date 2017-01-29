

Allison Pelech, CTV Edmonton





Strathcona County RCMP is investigating a serious pedestrian collision. On January 28, 2017 at approximately 7:30 p.m. officers were called to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 21 near Township Road 542 involving a pedestrian. The man had been walking in the southbound lane of Highway 21 when he was struck by a southbound Hyundai Accent.

Traffic was rerouted for several hours while the investigation took place. The scene has since been cleared and is now open to through traffic.

The pedestrian suffered critical life threatening injuries. He is being treated at an area hospital. The ages of the involved parties will not be released at this time.

Investigation into this matter continues. Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact Strathcona County RCMP.