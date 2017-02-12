Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigate serious collision involving pedestrian in Sherwood Park
Published Sunday, February 12, 2017 5:05PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, February 12, 2017 5:47PM MST
Sherwood Park RCMP are investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian Sunday.
Police responded to the area of Sherwood Drive and Oak Street in front of Sherwood Park Mall at approximately 4 p.m., where an 81-year-old man struck a 79-year-old man on a motorized scooter.
RCMP believe the victim was on a crosswalk at the time of the collision.
Traffic in the area is being rerouted.
Mounties are still investigating, and they can't say if charges will be laid at this time.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
