Morinville RCMP are investigating, after a laser was pointed at an aircraft as it approached the Villeneuve Airport Wednesday evening.

Police were notified of the incident by Nav Canada – who said the aircraft was struck with a green laser. The pilot managed to land the aircraft safely.

RCMP used the incident as a reminder that a laser pointed at an aircraft can temporarily blind the pilot, putting everyone on board at risk.

Transport Canada said there were more than 500 reported laser strikes in 2016 – a person convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft under the Aeronautics Act could face up to $100,000 in fines, five years in jail, or both.

Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).