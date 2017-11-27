Police in Morinville are investigating, after a man’s body was found in a rural area east of St. Albert over the weekend.

St. Albert RCMP officers on patrol east of St. Albert found the deceased adult male at about 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, November 25. The body was found in an approach on Range Road 251.

Officers from Morinville and St. Albert RCMP are working with the RCMP Major Crimes Unit on the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

More to come…