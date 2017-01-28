Police in central Alberta are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in rural Brazeau County early Saturday morning.

RCMP said at about 2 a.m. Saturday, a number of suspects were caught stealing fuel on a rural property – they were confronted by the property owner, and tried to flee in a dark-coloured SUV.

While the suspects tried to escape, the owner of the property fired at the suspects.

It’s not clear if any of the suspects were injured. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV, and could be connected to a reported break and enter from earlier in the morning.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Thorsby/Breton RCMP at 780-789-3951. Anonymous tips ca be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Later Saturday, RCMP said the suspect vehicle was found abandoned that afternoon in Breton, Alberta. The vehicle is a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, and it was stolen from Spruce Grove.

The vehicle has been seized for forensic analysis, and police are still trying to identify suspects.