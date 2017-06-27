Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating after toddler struck by pickup truck dies in hospital
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 10:52AM MDT
Police northwest of Edmonton are investigating after a three-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Swan Hills Monday, and later succumbed to his injuries.
Swan Hills RCMP said on Monday, at about 7 p.m., it was reported that a 3-year-old boy had been driven over by a pickup truck in the parking lot at the baseball diamonds.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
RCMP said the driver of the truck didn’t realize what had happened, but returned to the scene.
RCMP said an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist has been called in to help with the investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled to take place in Edmonton.
“This incident is extremely tragic to the family, the community, and to members and first aiders on the scene,” Sgt. Dean Purcka said in a statement. “No one ever wants to investigate a case like this. Our condolences go out to the family.”
Anyone with details on the incident is asked to call 780-333-4450, or call your local police.
