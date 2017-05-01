Officials have confirmed to CTV News that a highway worker is in hospital after a crash northeast of Fort Saskatchewan.

The collision happened just before 7:45 a.m. Monday, on Highway 15 at Range Road 220.

RCMP told CTV News a male pedestrian, who was working on the highway was flown to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance.

STARS said the 36-year-old male was transported in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, to the University of Alberta Hospital.

The 63-year-old male driver of the vehicle involved was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Police shut down the affected section of highway for several hours Monday morning, but the highway was reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

City of Fort Saskatchewan officials confirmed the worker is with North West Paving, a company hired by the city to patch potholes.

“We’ve spoken to the member company and they’re shocked, and no matter how often it occurs it creates the same amount of shock and concern,” Jim Rivait, CEO of the Alberta Roadbuilders and Heavy Construction Association said.

Rivait said the incident serves as another reminder of the dangers road construction crews face every day, especially with the busy road construction season ahead.

“I think people just have to be very aware and there are serious consequences when they are not,” Rivait said.

With files from Nicole Weisberg