Police in central Alberta are investigating an armed robbery Monday morning – and the entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras.

On Monday, the owner of the Bayshore Market was behind the counter at the store, when two armed suspects rushed in – throwing a bag at him over the counter.

The owner moved quickly to get what the suspects wanted, and the two suspects fled the scene in a dark sedan.

RCMP suspect that incident may not have been the first robbery for the pair that day – it’s believe they could have robbed a 26-year-old man at a bus stop in Red Deer earlier in the morning.

“[They are] similar in regards to the weapon used and descriptions of the suspects in Red Deer a short time before that, it’s believed at this time it’s likely connected,” Cpl. Kevin Halwa said. “We’re still working on those connections.”

The same business was targeted by robbers in the past, in an incident in January, 2016, the suspect didn’t get away.

Still, RCMP said armed robberies are rare in rural Alberta.

“They’re of course alarming, anytime we step things up to a use of a firearm, it causes the police concern and should cause the public some concern,” Cpl. Halwa said.

The owner of the store told CTV News he was frightened, he remembered only that a gun was pointed at his head.

Police are investigating.

