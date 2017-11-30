Police east of Edmonton are trying to identify the suspect in an assault at a pub that left a man in his 60s unconscious.

Strathcona County RCMP said on Friday, October 20, at about 9:17 p.m., a 61-year-old man was assaulted in the washroom at Caffrey’s Pub, located on Wye Road, in Sherwood Park.

Police said the man was in the washroom when another man entered, attacked him, and left the washroom. The victim was later found unconscious on the floor.

The suspect left the pub immediately.

RCMP said the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as:

Male

Mid-20s

Between 172.5 cm (5’8”) and 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall

Dark hair

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a tan-coloured shirt.

Investigators also released images taken from surveillance footage of the incident in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741, or local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).