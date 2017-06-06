Police in central Alberta are investigating after a school bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

RCMP said on Monday, at 4 p.m., police were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the Vanier neighbourhood.

Police said the bus struck a tree and a sign.

According to police, there were eighteen Red Deer Public School system students on board the bus when the bus crashed. No injuries were reported.

RCMP are investigating the collision.