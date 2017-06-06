Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating crash involving school bus
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 11:23AM MDT
Police in central Alberta are investigating after a school bus was involved in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
RCMP said on Monday, at 4 p.m., police were called to a single-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the Vanier neighbourhood.
Police said the bus struck a tree and a sign.
According to police, there were eighteen Red Deer Public School system students on board the bus when the bus crashed. No injuries were reported.
RCMP are investigating the collision.
