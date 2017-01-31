Police in central Alberta are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that left one dead late Tuesday morning.

RCMP said just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a major collision was reported on the QE2 Highway, two kilometres north of Bowden, Alberta.

Police were on scene investigating the crash, and STARS Air Ambulance was called in.

Few details on the collision were confirmed – but police said it was a three-vehicle crash, involving a semi-tractor trailer unit.

Police confirmed seven people were involved in the crash – one person was pronounced dead. There were no details released on injuries others suffered in the crash.

