Police west of Edmonton are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Monday evening.

RCMP said officers were called to the single-vehicle collision on Parkland Drive west of Stony Plain at about 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Police said the 50-year-old male driver of the motorcycle had been thrown from the vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

On Tuesday, police said the crash was under investigation, and alcohol and road conditions were not believed to be factors.

Later in the day, the rider was identified as Kevin Knoblock, a teacher with the Parkland School Division, who taught at Stony Plain Central School and Woodhaven School.

In a message posted online, Stony Plain Central School principal Colleen Woloshyn said Knoblock “will be sadly missed. Mr. Knoblock was kind, thoughtful and displayed a genuine caring of both staff and students.”