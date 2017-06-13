Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle crash
Emergency crews on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Parkland Dr. west of Stony Plain Monday, June 12, 2017.
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 4:04PM MDT
Police west of Edmonton are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person dead Monday evening.
RCMP said officers were called to the single-vehicle collision on Parkland Drive west of Stony Plain at about 9:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said the 50-year-old male driver of the motorcycle had been thrown from the vehicle, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
On Tuesday, police said the crash was under investigation, and alcohol and road conditions were not believed to be factors.
Later in the day, the rider was identified as Kevin Knoblock, a teacher with the Parkland School Division, who taught at Stony Plain Central School and Woodhaven School.
In a message posted online, Stony Plain Central School principal Colleen Woloshyn said Knoblock “will be sadly missed. Mr. Knoblock was kind, thoughtful and displayed a genuine caring of both staff and students.”
Photos
Kevin Knoblock is shown in a photo released by Stony Plain Central School. Supplied.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- City traffic supervisor charged in sexual assault case 2
- STARS called to collision on Hwy 16A
- EPS trying to find suspicious vehicles connected to fatal shooting
- Peace River RCMP investigate shooting death of 24-year-old 1
- Walterdale Bridge reopens after oversized load moved
- Shooting in north Edmonton sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
- RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle crash
- Annual Fire Chiefs conference in Red Deer helps improve disaster response 1
- City credits new barriers on High Level Bridge for lower rate of attempted suicide
- Investigation into fatal St. Albert collision continues, teen identified 2